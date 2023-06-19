How to protect your smartphone battery from an explosion?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to protect your smartphone battery from bursting

An unfortunate incident in Thiruvilwamala village, Kerala, resulted in the death of an eight-year-old girl after a mobile phone explosion while she was watching videos. The victim, a third-grade student, lost her life in the tragic event. This incident raised concern among parents and guardians, as many children and young students have been spending significant amounts of time with smartphones. Experts are emphasizing the importance of avoiding mobile phone usage while charging.

It has been observed that incidents of smartphone explosions tend to increase during the summer, mainly due to overheating. Although most smartphones are equipped with various protective measures to prevent overheating, it still remains a persistent issue. In light of this, here are some preventive measures to avoid smartphone explosions during the summer season.

Long smartphone usage

Firstly, it is crucial to avoid using your smartphone under direct sunlight for extended periods. Prolonged exposure to heat sources should also be avoided. Leaving your phone inside a hot car on summer days is strongly discouraged.

Using a smartphone when it is plugged into charging

Using your phone while it is charging, particularly in direct sunlight or hot environments, is not advisable. Certain chargers may contribute to overheating, so it is recommended to use only manufacturer-approved chargers and cables.

ALSO READ: Gizmore Glow Z Review: An Affordable AMOLED display smartwatch with calling capabilities

Overcharging a smartphone

Overcharging your phone by leaving it on charge for long hours should be avoided. Once your phone is fully charged, it is best to disconnect the charger promptly. Additionally, it is important not to place your phone under your pillow while it is charging, as this can cause overheating and potential fire hazards.

ALSO READ: Google introduces new Zoom settings in Slides for customizable presentation views

Smartphone heating, but you still use it

If your smartphone becomes excessively hot, it is advisable to stop using it and allow it to cool down for a few minutes. Turning off the phone temporarily can aid in the cooling process. Keeping your device's software up to date is also crucial, as software updates often include fixes for various issues, including overheating.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces Screen Sharing feature on iOS: Know how it works

Using the smartphone responsibly

The unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of using smartphones responsibly and taking precautions to prevent accidents. By following these guidelines and being aware of the risks associated with smartphone usage, users can help ensure their safety and the safety of those around them.

Latest Technology News