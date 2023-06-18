Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Google introduces new Zoom settings in Slides for customizable presentation views

Google enhances user experience by introducing customizable zoom settings in Google Slides, allowing users to input desired zoom percentages or choose from presets for personalized viewing of presentations.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2023 18:45 IST
Google has recently added new zoom settings in its presentation program for its Google Slides platfrom, which will enable the users to customize their views. With the latest update, users can now input their desired zoom percentage or choose from preset zoom percentages in the drop-down menu at the top of their presentations. This new feature will provide greater flexibility and control over the display of slides, enhancing the user experience.

In addition to the Zoom settings update, Google is expanding Google Drive log events to include additional Workspace editions such as Workspace Business Starter and Essentials Starter. This expansion allows users in these editions to access detailed logs and information about user activity and file interactions within Google Drive. It provides administrators with valuable insights into user behaviour and enhances data management capabilities.

Moreover, educators can now utilize Google Classroom originality reports checking the authenticity of their students' work on Microsoft Word files (.docx). By comparing the submitted files with online books and web pages, the originality report tool can detect plagiarism and uncited material. This feature aims to promote academic integrity and ensure that student's work is original and properly cited.

ALSO READ: AI to eliminate 800,000 jobs in Hong Kong by 2028: REPORT

Furthermore, Google has introduced rich text formatting for class and private comments in Google Classroom. Teachers and students can now customize their comments by using formatting options such as bolding, underlining, italicizing, and creating bulleted lists. This enhancement allows for better organization and emphasis, enhancing communication and collaboration within the Classroom platform.

Overall, these updates from Google offer improved customization options, expanded functionalities, and enhanced tools for educators. The new zoom settings in Google Slides, expanded Google Drive log events, the ability to run originality reports on Microsoft Word files, and rich text formatting in Google Classroom comments collectively aim to provide users with a more versatile and efficient workspace for productivity and collaboration.

ALSO READ: Google launches 'Indian Languages Programme' to support local news publishers

Inputs from IANS

 

 

