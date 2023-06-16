Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google launches 'Indian Languages Programme' to support local news publishers

Google has introduced the Indian Languages Programme, a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering publishers by providing them with training, technical support, and funding to enhance their digital operations and expand their reader base. This programme is Google's most diverse technology programme for news publishers, offering support for nine languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi. The application window for the programme is open until June 30.

The Google News Initiative (GNI) Indian Languages Programme follows a structured format, comprising various components to assist and empower publishers. This includes scaled inspiration series and virtual workshops that offer valuable insights and guidance. Publishers selected for the programme will undergo a diagnosis process to evaluate their page speed, core web vitals performance, and other relevant parameters.

The evaluation will provide publishers with unified guidance on quality signals necessary to deliver an exceptional user experience on the web. Publishers will also receive personalized support and guidance to address the identified areas for improvement, including resolving issues related to Core Web Vitals, schema, site manifests, mobile usability, content formats, and revenue enhancement solutions.

Applications for the programme will be reviewed by both the Google Project team and external advisors. This ensures a thorough evaluation and selection process, allowing for diverse perspectives and expertise.

The Indian Languages Programme by Google aims to foster digital growth and innovation among publishers in India. By providing training, technical assistance, and funding opportunities, the programme seeks to enable publishers to enhance their digital presence, engage a wider audience, and improve the overall quality of their content and user experience.

Inputs from IANS

