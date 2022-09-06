How to block spam emails from your Gmail inbox- Tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gmail

If you are a Gmail user, then deleting spam must have been a part of your life. Whenever you log in, your inbox is filling up with unread emails- random emailers, newsletters, sales emails, spam emails, promotional emails and more.

You will agree with me when I say that these emails will certainly annoy you at times, and you might have to delete them in case you would like to free up space in your inbox.

But manually deleting the emails could be a tedious process because the spam mail flow is certainly endless. Also, when these spam emails clutter the inbox, it makes us miss some of the important emails. Hence, we need to take smart action in order to keep our inboxes spam-free. Here are a few steps to clear the inbox and have a smooth Gmail experience:

Unsubscribe the emails from a particular sender

Log in to Gmail Select all spam emails which you would like to unsubscribe from Click on the I icon which is at the top where you will see the options of ‘Report spam' or ‘Report spam and unsubscribe'. You will have to go through the listed IDs and if you find nothing important there, then choose the Report spam option or the option to unsubscribe. Post this, you will not get any emails from the blocked email accounts.

If this looks lengthy to you, then you may also choose to create filters to detect spam emails. Here are the steps:

Open Gmail Click on the search box which is on the top of the page Type unsubscribe to list all promotional emails Select all of the spam emails you are willing to unsubscribe from, but you will have to make sure to cross-check in case there is a newsletter or mail which you prefer to use in your emails Click on the three dots placed at the top of the page There, choose Filter messages Now click on the create filter option to choose the action which you would be interested to take on the selected emails. If you would like to automatically delete the emails, then you could click on the Create a filter option and choose the Delete it option.

Also, you will get a pop-up at the bottom which will notify you that a filter has been created as well.

Besides deleting, you can also choose to filter these emails by applying labels, or marking them as read.

Use a temporary email ID

We tend to share our primary Gmail account details on random websites- maybe for shopping, exploring or binge-watching. But when we share our IDs with several third parties, we are at risk of getting spam emails.

At times, these spam emails might look legitimate, and you may end up clicking on the phishing links which could pose a risk to your personal information.

So, instead of using a primary Gmail ID on any third-party website, you could create a temporary email ID to save you from spam emailers and newsletters.

