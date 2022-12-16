Friday, December 16, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google testing 'Digital Driver's License' in its Android Wallet app

Google testing 'Digital Driver's License' in its Android Wallet app

The new feature was announced during Google's developer-focused I/O keynote in May, when a slide showed US State Maryland as the first ID available for the upcoming feature, according to the report.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: December 16, 2022 16:17 IST
Google Wallet
Image Source : GOOGLE WALLET Google Wallet

Google has been reportedly beta testing support for the "Digital Driver's License" in the Wallet app for Android handsets.

According to Google's updated support page, "users running Android 8.0 (or later) who are in the Google Play Services beta program (specifically, version 48.22) are eligible," reports The Verge.

It further added, "After enabling Bluetooth and Nearby Devices, and also making sure your phone has a scent lock, you should now see a new option for "ID Card (beta)" when adding a new card to the Google Wallet app."

The feature was announced during Google's developer-focused I/O keynote in May, when a slide showed US State Maryland as the first ID available for the upcoming feature, according to the report.

In the month of May 2022, Apple introduced support for Maryland state IDs and driver licenses in its Wallet app to gain the digital identification feature.

With this, residents of the State could use their iPhone or Apple Watch at certain checkpoints for participating airports in the US, said the report.

Related Stories
853 tech firms lay off over 137,492 workers globally, more job cuts coming

853 tech firms lay off over 137,492 workers globally, more job cuts coming

Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

Google Pixel Watch to get Gmail and Calendar apps

Google Pixel Watch to get Gmail and Calendar apps

Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded Padma Bhushan, says 'I carry India with me wherever I go'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded Padma Bhushan, says 'I carry India with me wherever I go'

Why did Google terminate thousand of YouTube channels from these countries?

Why did Google terminate thousand of YouTube channels from these countries?

Google working to speed up install times of Pixel software update

Google working to speed up install times of Pixel software update

Google's Most Searched People of 2022

Google's Most Searched People of 2022

Pasoori, BTS Butter to Srivalli: Google's Most Searched Songs of 2022 deserve to be on your playlist

Pasoori, BTS Butter to Srivalli: Google's Most Searched Songs of 2022 deserve to be on your playlist

Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022

Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022

Google's Most Searched Actors of 2022: Johnny Depp beats Will Smith, Amber Heard in the list

Google's Most Searched Actors of 2022: Johnny Depp beats Will Smith, Amber Heard in the list

Google's Top Searched TV shows of 2022

Google's Top Searched TV shows of 2022

Google adds memory saver and energy saver mode: All you need to know

Google adds memory saver and energy saver mode: All you need to know

Google brings new passkey to support Chrome: Know more

Google brings new passkey to support Chrome: Know more

Gmail faces service disruption; several users complaint on social media

Gmail faces service disruption; several users complaint on social media

Google Slides now allows to collaborate with friends

Google Slides now allows to collaborate with friends

Google Doodle celebrates 'The Sun Queen' of solar energy

Google Doodle celebrates 'The Sun Queen' of solar energy

Sundar Pichai refuses to quell upcoming mega layoffs fears at Google

Sundar Pichai refuses to quell upcoming mega layoffs fears at Google

Google Docs brings ‘code blocks’ for easier formatting

Google Docs brings ‘code blocks’ for easier formatting

Apple partners with Google, Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3: Know more

Apple partners with Google, Mozilla to develop Speedometer 3: Know more

To add a digital ID card to the Wallet app, users will need to scan the front of the card, then scan the back, then take a short recording of the face, then submit the application, and finally, wait for the State to accept the card, the report added.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Latest News