Google slapped with second fine in India in less than a week, needs to pay Rs 936 crore - Details

Last week, Google was fined Rs 1337 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for anti-competitive practices related to Android in India (on October 20). Within a week's time, Google has been fined yet again for Rs 936 crore because of promoting payment apps and in-app payment systems. ALSO READ: Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google has been facing some legal issues in India in the recent past, and it was reported that the Alphabet Inc-owned search engine giant has been fined Rs 936 crore ($113.04 million) today. The fine has been implemented as India concludes another antitrust probe in October 2022. Google has been found guilty of abusing its market position to promote payment apps and in-app payment systems. ALSO READ: Amazon announces ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ to last till Oct 28: All offers, discounts and more

