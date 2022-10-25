Tuesday, October 25, 2022
     
  Google slapped with second fine in India in less than a week, needs to pay Rs 936 crore - Details

Google slapped with second fine in India in less than a week, needs to pay Rs 936 crore - Details

Google was fined for 162 million USD on October 20, because of anti-competitive practices related to Android in India. And now, a report has surfaced stating that the platform has been fined again- this time with Rs 936 crore for being found guilty of abusing its market position.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: October 25, 2022 18:15 IST
Google
Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Last week, Google was fined Rs 1337 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for anti-competitive practices related to Android in India (on October 20). Within a week's time, Google has been fined yet again for Rs 936 crore because of promoting payment apps and in-app payment systems. ALSO READ: Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Google has been facing some legal issues in India in the recent past, and it was reported that the Alphabet Inc-owned search engine giant has been fined Rs 936 crore ($113.04 million) today. The fine has been implemented as India concludes another antitrust probe in October 2022. Google has been found guilty of abusing its market position to promote payment apps and in-app payment systems. ALSO READ: Amazon announces ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ to last till Oct 28: All offers, discounts and more

More details awaited 

 

