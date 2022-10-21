Google says it will review CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google (Thursday), for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets for the android mobile device ecosystem. Today, the tech giant has started to review the decision of CCI for imposing the penalty and alleged anti-competitive practice. Google has termed the order a ‘major setback’ for Indian businesses and consumers.

Google’s first official response after the CCI order was that Android has reportedly created more choices for everyone and has been supporting thousands of successful businesses across the nation, as well as across the world.

In an email statement, Google’s spokesperson said, "The CCI's decision is a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses, opening serious security risks for Indians who trust Android's security features, and raising the cost of mobile devices for Indians.”

Google also said that the company would "review the decision to evaluate the next steps".

Google was being retribution for Rs 1,337.76 crore because of abusing multiple markets for Android mobile devices and was ordered to cease the internet major and refrain from several unfair business practices.

Android is a popular open-source, mobile operating system installed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of smart devices like smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches and tablets, to name a few.

CCI started the probing case in April 2019, which has directed that the original equipment manufacturers should not be restrained from choosing from Google's proprietary applications to be pre-installed and not be forced to pre-install a bouquet of applications on their Android-based devices.

Latest Technology News