Amazon announces ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ to last till Oct 28: All offers, discounts and more

Amazon has announced the Smartphone Upgrade Days, bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and their accessories. Customers can redeem up to 40% off on their favourite smartphones from brands including Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, realme, Tecno, and iQOO amongst others. Devices like OnePlus Nord CE 2, realme Narzo 50i, Redmi 10 series and iQOO Neo 6 5G among others will be available with a number of bank and exchange offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days will be live till October 28, 2022.

Customers can further enjoy a 10% instant discount using AU Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank Credit cards till 28th October 2022 and Axis Bank Credit cards till 26th October 2022. Customers can avail 10% discount of up to Rs 750 on credit cards on Smartphones for a min. transaction of Rs 5,000. They can also avail of exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 9 months on their favourite smartphones.

Here are some of the latest smartphones and their accessories on Amazon. in with offers and deals from sellers.

iQOO smartphones : There will be some amazing deals on iQOO smartphones with a number of bank offers and EMI options. iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 13,249 respectively including up to Rs 1,000 off and Rs 750 off respectively on select bank credit and debit cards. iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting Rs 25,999.

OnePlus smartphones : The Upgrade days will see fantastic discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R Prime will be available starting Rs 23,499 and Rs 29,499 respectively which includes up to Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 bank cashback respectively.

Xiaomi Smartphones : Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers during these Upgrade Days. Customers can get Redmi Note 11T 5G for INR 14,999; Redmi 10A for Rs 6,996; Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G for Rs 18,499. Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi A1, Redmi K50i is available for Rs 7,299, Rs 5,489, Rs 19,999 respectively.

realme smartphones : Customers can enjoy irresistible offers and discounts on realme smartphone models. realme Narzo 50 4G will be available for Rs 9,999 and realme Narzo 50i will be available for Rs 5,749 inclusive of cashback offers along with 6 months no cost EMI offers available on both. The smartphones come with features like 5000 mAh Mega Battery, powerful processors and so much more.

Samsung Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available for Rs 12,999 including cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. It also includes 3, or 6 months of no-cost EMI offer. The monstrous smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery, 5G 11 bands support, and some stylish designs and trendy colours.

Tecno Smartphones: Get amazing offers on Tecno smartphones during the Smartphone Upgrade Days. Tecno Pop 6 Pro will be available for Rs 5,399 including a cashback of Rs 599 on select bank credit and debit cards. It also includes a 6-month no-cost EMI offer as the smartphone comes with a powerful, valuable and stylish design.

