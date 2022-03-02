Google Play Pass enters India: Access over 1000 apps and games without ads, Learn how to install

Follow us on Image Source : PR Google Play Pass

Google Play has recently launched Google Play Pass in India which will enable the user to have access to an interference-free experience. Play Pass will offer a curated collection of 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries including many from India. It is a subscription service that is currently available in 90 countries and provides access to many apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments.

Users will be able to get started with a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 889 for the year. Users can also avail of a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs. 109. With the Google family group, family managers can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five people in the family.



Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams. Google will continue to work with global and local developers to add new games and apps every month so that there is always something new to discover on Play Pass.

Play Pass will be available in India by this week and the users could start with the trial. Below are the steps to follow:

Opening the Play Store app on the Android device

Tap on the profile icon at the top right

Click on the “Play Pass”

Subscribers can access the collection of apps and games through the Play Pass tab or by looking for the Play Pass “ticket" when browsing titles on the Play Store.