Google launches premium domain costing as high as Rs 1 crore: Know the details

Google has launched a new domain to make websites more fun. The new domains now allow users to create single-word websites with 'ing.' From mak.ing to draw.ing (Canva has already taken it), users can now play with really cool domains to make their websites stand out and easy to find.

According to Google's official blog post, users can now register .ing domains during Google's early access period, but they will have to pay an extra one-time fee. This fee will decrease daily until December 5th, at which point .ing domains will be publicly available at 16:00 UTC (noon ET).

"This top-level domain is ready for whatever you're interested in, whether it's mak.ing a fun website, giv.ing to a good cause, design.ing something beautiful or edit.ing an existing document. If you're go.ing on an adventure, ink.ing a tattoo, enjoying a dumpl.ing or adapt.ing to something new, .ing is ready for action. So who's already on .ing?,"said Christina Yeh in Google's official blog.

Domain ending with ing: Current pricing

Early access of the domains are as high as Rs 1 crore. Some popular words with -ing endings are currently available at very expensive cost. For example, think.ing and buy.ing cost Rs 32,49,999 and 1,08,33,332.50 per yea to register, respectively. Other words like kin.ing are available for Rs 16,249.17 per year. Dye.ing is available for Rs 3,24,999 year.

