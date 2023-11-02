Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers great discounts and offers on premium smartphones

Flipkart Big Diwali sale kickstarted today and is offering heavy discounts and offers on a number of premium smartphones. Flipkart has revealed that devices like the iPhone 14 series, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F14, Motorola Edge 40, and more such premium phones will be available at competitive prices. There are brands which are offering more than 30 per cent discounts on smartphones and to redeem the offer, customers can enjoy the offered discount till November 11. Here are the handsets which you must not miss to have your hands on:

Discounts on iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 will be available for Rs 49,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, which is 21 per cent off and is lower than the current offering price of Rs 61,999. Flipkart stated that the price will drop to Rs 54,999 and for an additional bank discount of Rs 4,000 and those who are willing to exchange a device will get an additional Rs 1,000 off.

This is how the device will be priced at Rs 49,999.

Major smartphones with major discounts

Talking about the sales,Here are a few smartphone details which you must not miss during the Flipkart sale:

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is available at Rs 1,04,999

Under 20K smartphones

Infinix SMART 7 is available at 32 per cent discounted price at Rs 6,799

Realm C51 will be available at Rs 7,999

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is available at around Rs 9,990.

OPPO A77 is available at a 35 per cent discount at Rs 12,255

Vivo T2x 5G is available at Rs 14,999 which is 28 per cent off

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be available at Rs 14,999

Poco X5 Pro will be available at the lowest price tag of Rs 18,499.

Premium smartphones

Vivo T2 Pro will be at Rs 21,999, including all the bank offers.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo has been priced at Rs 24999 and at the time of writing, the handset showing ‘sold out’.

Motorola Edge 40 will be available at Rs 25,999.

Honor 90 5G is available at 30,987 which is 35 percent off.

Google Pixel 7a will be available at Rs 31,499 with discount offers incorporated.

Nothing Phone (2) will be available at Rs 33,999

