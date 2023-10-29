Sunday, October 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Karva Chauth 2023: Last minute gifting ideas for your better-half

Karva Chauth 2023: Last minute gifting ideas for your better-half

Karva Chauth 2023: If you are still looking for the best gift for your partner, then this article is for you. Here are some handpicked wearables- earbuds, smartwatch, and more which could be an idea gifting option for your partner.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2023 19:29 IST
Karva Chauth 2023 gifting
Image Source : FILE Karva Chauth 2023 gifting

Karva Chauth 2023: Karva Chauth is a special festival celebrated by married Hindu women, where they fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Exchanging gifts on this occasion is a traditional way of expressing love and appreciation. So, we bring to you some smart gifts for your better half, to make her feel complete and loved. Here are some innovative tech gifts you must look for as a last-minute gifting idea.

CMF Watch Pro 

India Tv - CMF Watch Pro
Image Source : CMF WATCH PRO CMF Watch Pro

A beautiful orange strapped smartwatch from Nothing is priced under Rs 5,000 and comes with a premium look and feel. It will certainly make everyone look at it because of its design. On the technical front, the smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display of 410 x 502 resolution, and it is 47 grams in weight. The smartwatch could be paired with the CMF app from the App Store or the Play Store.

SKYBALL ELEVATE 

India Tv - SKYBALL ELEVATE

Image Source : SKYBALL ELEVATE SKYBALL ELEVATE

Another smartwatch which offers interactive games and challenges that promote friendly competition and motivation, adding an extra layer of excitement to your workouts. This watch could help your better half to feel good and keep up with your health. 

CMF POWER 65W GaN

India Tv - CMF POWER 65W GaN

Image Source : CMF POWER 65W GANCMF POWER 65W GaN

This indeed is something that everyone needs in today's time. The new CMF POWER 65W GaN fast-charge multiple device adaptor. The adaptor comes with two ports: a USB-C port and one USB-A port. Although the adaptor does not come with the cord, it could be the right help, if you have phones which come with just the charging cord like Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2, Samsung devices or any latest iPhone.  

boAt NIRVANA ION

India Tv - boAt NIRVANA ION

Image Source : BOAT NIRVANA IONboAt NIRVANA ION
Related Stories
October Festival Calendar 2022: When is Diwali, Dussehra, Karva Chauth and other festivals

October Festival Calendar 2022: When is Diwali, Dussehra, Karva Chauth and other festivals

Know how parents can manage their child's device control

Know how parents can manage their child's device control

Nothing launches Ear (2) Black in India

Nothing launches Ear (2) Black in India

Two solar storms approaching Earth, expected to strike tonight: Know more

Two solar storms approaching Earth, expected to strike tonight: Know more

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: Quick Review

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: Quick Review

Virat Kohli's earbuds are unavailable in India: Know the brand and price

Virat Kohli's earbuds are unavailable in India: Know the brand and price

Poco Pods launched in India at Rs 1,199: Here are the details

Poco Pods launched in India at Rs 1,199: Here are the details

Boult Z60 earbuds launched, available for Rs 999 for a limited period

Boult Z60 earbuds launched, available for Rs 999 for a limited period

AI-powered horoscopes: Here's all you need to know about Kundli GPT

AI-powered horoscopes: Here's all you need to know about Kundli GPT

CMF's Watch Pro and Buds Pro now available in India: Check price and availability

CMF's Watch Pro and Buds Pro now available in India: Check price and availability

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N earbuds: Detailed Review

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N earbuds: Detailed Review

Boat launched the NIRVANA ION earbuds earlier this year and it is available at a price tag of around Rs 2,000. The earbuds are claimed to be the the ‘Next Big Thing’ from boAt company. The company claims that the buds are the first-ever TWS which comes with 24 hours of playback. Also, with a total payback of 120 hours, Nirvana Ion further supports features like boAt Balanced Sound and boAt Signature Sound.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

India Tv - OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD BUDS 2OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Another earbud with quality and best price is the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Pro which is available at Rs 2,499. The buds feature a dual driver which ensures clear sound with really great bass. These earbuds deliver a bigger battery and a very long playtime with ANC, which works well when on a call. It could be an ideal gift to the partner, who is mostly on the move and looking for good ANC earbuds. 

ALSO READ: Apple recognizes iPhone 15 series wireless charging issue in BMW vehicles

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News