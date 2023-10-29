Apple recognizes iPhone 15 series wireless charging issue in BMW vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone 15

Apple has officially acknowledged an issue affecting the latest iPhone 15 series in connection with BMW's wireless charging system. Users reported NFC chip failures after using BMW's in-car wireless charging feature.

Fix promised later this year

Apple has responded to the problem by issuing an internal memo to Apple Authorized Service Providers. The memo warns that using specific in-car wireless chargers in recent BMW and Toyota Supra models to charge iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max may temporarily disable the NFC capabilities of the device. Apple has assured that a software update later this year will address this issue.

Customers advised to discontinue in-car wireless charging

While the fix is in development, Apple has recommended that affected customers cease using in-car wireless charging. Users who experienced this problem noted that their iPhones entered a data recovery mode with a white screen, and the NFC chip no longer worked after the device rebooted.

BMW acknowledges issue

BMW appeared to acknowledge the problem as well. In response to a complaint, BMW UK X stated that they are collaborating with Apple to investigate the issue. While no specific timeframe was provided, the companies are working to resolve it.

Apple addresses vulnerability in iOS software

In a separate development, Apple has addressed a vulnerability in its iPhone software, which was allegedly introduced with an iOS update in 2020. This iOS 14 feature prevented nearby wireless routers and access points from collecting an Apple device's unique MAC address. MAC addresses can be used for tracking.

Fix in iOS 17.1 and iOS 16.7.2

Apple has patched the vulnerability, identified as CVE-2023-42846, with the release of iOS 17.1. Additionally, iOS 16.7.2 was made available for older devices capable of running iOS 16.

This proactive approach demonstrates Apple's commitment to enhancing user experiences and safeguarding device functionality. By addressing these issues and swiftly developing solutions, Apple continues to uphold its reputation for quality and user satisfaction.

