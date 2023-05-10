Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google I/O '23 Event: When, where to watch and what to expect?

Google I/O '23 Event: When, where to watch and what to expect?

Google I/O '23 Event: Google is hosting a launch event for their Made by Google products in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City (the US). Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2023 17:12 IST
Google I/O Event
Image Source : GOOGLE Google I/O Event

Google I/O '23 Event: Today, Google is going to broadcast its Made by Google event, where a number of new offerings from the tech giant like- the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch will be launched. Although there is very little information about the event’s plan, a number of leaks have already surfaced which disclosed the major unleashing of the new Pixel devices which will take place during the event. Certainly, the tech giant is set to unveil some surprises during the event and those who are eager to witness the launch event could tune in to the live streaming.

India Tv - Google I/O Event

Image Source : GOOGLE I/OGoogle I/O Event

Here is everything you must know about the event like- what to expect, where to watch the live broadcasting and at what time.

What all gadgets do we expect to launch from the company tonight?

It has been stated by a number of sources that Google will be unleashing a new addition to the Pixel 7 series and a new Pixel Watch will be showcased at the event. 

Event timings

Google will start its event at around 10:30 PM in India (10:00 AM PT) and will be broadcasted on YouTube and the official website. Here is the link if you are willing to watch the event.

How to watch the Google I/O event?

Google is hosting a launch event for their Made by Google products in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City. Only members of the press who have been invited are able to attend the event in person, but for fans around the world, the event will be live-streamed. People in the U.S., U.K., and Australia can watch the livestream on GoogleStore.com/events, while those in other regions can tune in to the official Made by Google YouTube channel.

India Tv - Google I/O Event

Image Source : GOOGLE Google I/O Event
Related Stories
Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

Google rolls out passkeys to sign in to apps, websites

Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

Google Pixel 7a set to launch on May 11: Know the specs, price and more

Google Pixel 7a set to launch on May 11: Know the specs, price and more

Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Google, Samsung partners to fix Android's background app limitations

Google to use AI tech to construct personalised hearing aids: Know more

Google to use AI tech to construct personalised hearing aids: Know more

Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7A surfaces on Flipkart ahead of expected launch - all you need to know

Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7A surfaces on Flipkart ahead of expected launch - all you need to know

To avoid missing any important announcements during the live Made by Google launch event, you can set up a reminder. One way to do this is by clicking on the embedded video above and selecting the Notify Me button. This will prompt YouTube to send you an alert before the event starts. Another option is to visit Google's event site and set up a calendar reminder. Either way, you can ensure that you won't miss the event.

India Tv - Google I/O Event

Image Source : GOOGLE Google I/O Event

At the upcoming event, Google confirmed that all the devices that will be announced will be made available for purchase on the same day. Furthermore, people in the New York City vicinity will have the opportunity to physically experience these devices at Google Store locations.

ALSO READ: 8 secret smartphone codes you must know

 

ALSO READ: Truecaller will identify and avoid potential spam calls on WhatsApp: Know-how

 ALSO READ: Apple to release iOS 16.5 by next week with small changes: Know everything

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News