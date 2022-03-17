Google I/O 2022 set for May 2022: What to expect from developer’s conference

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: TWITTER Sundar Pichai, Tweet

With the recent tweet of Sundar Pichai, it is clear that Google is set to host its annual developer conference, Google I/O. The event is reportedly scheduled for the 11th and 12th of May, 2022.

Google CEO mentioned the event with a tweet on his Twitter handle, showcasing the Google I/O GIF. The event is touted to take place online, just like last year and it will be live-streamed from Shoreline Amphitheatre (California), the USA- the usual I/O event venue.

This year, those who will be viewing the live event will get the option of different languages. Also, the translated content and captioned videos will be made available shortly after the event is over.

This event from Google gives the developers a chance to network and speak with the expert of Google. They get to see the first look of the latest developer’s product which have been lined up by Google.

In 2021, Google gave a preview of Android 12, along with the announcement of updates to Maps, Search and Workspace and more.

This year, we expect that the event will be more inclined towards the information on Android 13 OS.