Gmail Hacks: 5 tools that will make your work life easier

Gmail is one of the widest used platforms in the world which connects people- personally and professionally and helps in storing user data like- pictures, contacts, phone backup, and much more.

But besides being basic, there are still several features which you must have not explored so far. These features can act as your planner to help you do everything clutter-free and smooth.

GMAIL FILTERS

When you will create your first Gmail account, the inbox will look very simple and basic, but there is always a scope to add some colours to your profile. Gmail filters enable you to make your profile look different and colourful. You can automate the entire inbox in a clean and cluttered free, to segregate the emails according to the priority and maximize your time. Also, Gmail enables you to automatically apply labels, forward emails, segregate spam and even send a template accordingly.

How to set up a filter?

Click on quick settings

Click on see all settings or just directly choose from the drop-down menu

From the drop-down, you may choose the density

After that, you may choose themes- background

Then you can opt for the kind of inbox you want

Then you will get the reading pane too

And lastly, the email thread conversation view

TEMPLATES IN GMAIL

Email templates are a saviour and it helps you to respond faster to your emails. The templates are usually pre-written emails and it could hardly take a few clicks to draft the entire reply or mail.

How to enable the template feature in the setting?

Opening Gmail

clicking on ‘Settings’

Then click on ‘Advanced’

Now you will see a ‘Templates’ section

There select ‘Enable’

Now click on ‘Save Changes'

Once you compose your email, click on the three dots situated on the right side of the page. Now click on ‘Templates’, and save your draft as a new template.

Rename your draft and save it for the future use

Now when you are required to compose an email, click on the three dots and choose the saved template.

ADVANCED SEARCH FOR FINDING EMAILS

This is a life saver at times when you have thousands of emails in your account and you need to find one particular email.

Go to the search bar at the top

Go to advanced search

Options to search by are date range, keywords which are not included in the emails, size of the email

ARCHIVING MESSAGES

To delete emails to clean the inbox is not always the option. Hence, you might have to segregate the emails for the future. Although many push their mails to trash to clean the inbox, trash also permanently deletes the messages and mails after 30 days. Hence, archiving the mail is a good option!

Archived emails are not visible in the inbox but are there in ‘All mail’. The label ‘Archived’ hovers over the choice of emails which could be shifted by clicking on the downward arrow.

CALENDAR

This is precisely one feature which many use, but not properly. You can certainly do a lot to manage your day. From adding birthdays to adding your to-do list, the calendar is super convenient to handle your timelines and alarms too. It can enable you to manage and be on time for your meetings, travel, celebration time, or any other situation.

You can easily add whatever you want to add to your calendar easily. This can also be deleted easily and you can add and remove reminders as per the timelines too. Also, you can add calendar invites for meeting your colleagues or friends too- over Google Meet.

If you are new to Gmail, then I believe these steps might help you to get familiar with the platform. We will certainly bring more of the Gmail hacks to make your experience simple and easier.