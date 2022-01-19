Garmin India Launches Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch with Voice Control Features at Rs. 46,990

Follow us on Image Source : GARMIN VENU 2 PLUS Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. has launched Venu 2 Plus ― the first smartwatch from the company with an integrated voice-calling function and hands-free voice assistance. Priced in India at Rs. 46,990 and is available to buy from Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ , Tata Luxury and synergizer.co.in. In the retail, the new smartwatch could be bought from GBS stores, Helios, Just in Time and Croma Store.

The smartwatch is further available in 3 colour variants- Graphite Black, Cream Gold, and Powder Grey, and is equipped with a voice assistance feature that enables the user to respond to texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices, and support Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby applications.

Venu 2 Plus has been designed to keep health and fitness enthusiasts updated and supports the newly in-built Health Snapshot aspect which enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox3, respiration, and stress and generate a report via the Garmin Connect™ app to monitor the statistics.

Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India said, “The wait is over for our first ever smartwatch with voice functionality. Venu 2 Plus is designed and developed with Garmin’s deep experience in health and technology. The smartwatch has also been honoured at the CES 2022 Innovation Awards for outstanding design and engineering. Our users can now enjoy health and tech in a single dial on their wrist. Venu series is one of the most popular series in our portfolio. And, now with new features like phone calls, voice assistant control integrated with all-day health monitoring and customized fitness options, the smartwatch will enhance the experience of the users.”

The Venu 2 Plus features a 43-mm watch case which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The watch has a stainless-steel bezel and a 20-mm silicone band. The smartwatch comes with 25 preloaded built-in sports applications and GPS sports apps for high-intensity workouts, updated intensity minutes, animated cardio, strength, yoga, Pilates, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics, and more.

Users can download the Garmin ConnectTM app to link the watch and track the workout status. Users can further customize workouts by choosing from over 1,400 exercises. The Venu 2 Plus has 75+ preset animated workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates that demonstrate proper form and technique in Garmin Connect and on the wrist. The Venu 2 Plus is compatible with Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans.

Safety and tracking

In addition to being able to quickly make a call without digging for a phone, the Venu 2 Plus also includes Garmin’s safety and tracking features which includes automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides) and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user’s location to their emergency contacts. LiveTrack feature enables friends and family to track the outdoor activity. Venu 2 Plus users can also assign a designated emergency contact that the watch can call like local emergency services.

Smart features on the wrist

The Venu 2 Plus smartwatch keeps the essentials on the wrist with built-in music (download up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music, and Deezer4), Garmin PayTM contactless payments, and smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, breaking news stories, etc. The Venu 2 Plus can be personalized with apps, watch faces, and more features that are available to download from the Connect IQTM store. Unlike many other smartwatches, the Venu 2 Plus can be used with either Android or Apple® smartphones.

Battery Life

The new smartwatch from Garmin can run for 9 days on a single charge with smartwatch mode and up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 hours in GPS with music mode. The company claims that ten minutes of charging can add up to 1 day of battery life to the smartwatch and 1 hour of battery life to the GPS with music battery life.