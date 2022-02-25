Tips to remove or add your Facebook Account on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Facebook Account and Instagram

If you actively use Instagram and Facebook, then you must also be sharing pictures and videos on both social networking platforms. But there must be times when you don't want to share everything on Facebook and keep stuff on Instagram only (well! I seldom do it- sharing content only on Instagram and refrain from sharing on Facebook).

Unfortunately, there are a few users who are a little slow on technology and keep trying to figure out how to stop this. So we bring into your concern, to make it easy for you to understand how to separate both the accounts from each other or remove Facebook from your Instagram profile itself.

Steps to remove a Facebook/Meta profile from Instagram Accounts:

To unlink your Meta/Facebook account, the user will have to follow the steps given below:

Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile Tap on to the top right, then tap on the Settings icon. Tap Accounts Centre which is on the bottom of the page and then on your profile name which is at the top. Tap your connected account and then click on Remove from Accounts Centre Instagram will ask you whether you would want to continue or not. Then tap on the continue option and then tap on Remove [username]. And you will unlink your Facebook profile from Instagram

Now if you want to link your profile to Instagram again, then you must follow the following steps: