'Namaste...' tweets Elon Musk to end conversation with critics

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter boss Elon Musk

Latest from Twitter: Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging u... Namaste, said Elon Musk, the new boss of the microblogging site to all his critics as Twitter goes through a plethora of changes, total restructuring.

Ever since Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter has been making constant headlines with layoffs, the introduction and holding of new subscription-based blue verification tick policy, firing employees online, exposing its speed issues, allowing Donald Trump to return on Twitter, asking employees to work extremely hard or leave and the list goes on.

There is hardly a day without Elon Musk tweeting or deciding his next course of action around Twitter.

The new boss is being criticised by many across the world over controversial decisions taken by him ever since he acquired the microblogging site.

With Musk's tweets coming frequently, a user on the platform asked him "does he still have a job at Tesla."

Earlier today, Musk said that he's holding off the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.

"Will probably use different colour check for organizations than individuals," said Musk.

On his Namaste tweet, several follower also greeted him along with sarcasm.

"He wants Indian engagement on twitter," posted one follower.

"Looks like Indians on your team are teaching you well!" posted another.

"Namaskar," said another follower.

Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin, is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion.

ALSO READ | Twitter is done with layoffs, ready to hire again: Elon Musk

ALSO READ | Twitter to pause relaunch of $8 verification mark until there is surety of stopping impersonation

Latest Technology News