Twitter to pause relaunch of $8 verification mark until there is surety of stopping impersonation

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter boss Elon Musk

Highlights Subscription-based Twitter blue service was scheduled for relaunch on November 29

Elon Musk has paused the relaunch until he's sure of stopping impersonation

The $8 blue verification service appeared briefly a couple of weeks ago but was soon pulled off

Twitter Blue: Elon Musk has tweeted that he will pause the relaunch of subscription-based 'Blue Verification' mark until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. The new boss of the microblogging site added that he will probably use different color checks for organizations than individuals.

The subscription-based Twitter blue service was scheduled for relaunch on November 29 after its failed first-time launch earlier when the site was flooded with several fake accounts, forcing the company to withdraw the service temporarily.

Musk had said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

Among other things, Musk has said that the company will work on speeding up the upload time on the micro-blogging platform, in which videos will be given top priority.

Twitter account, "Tesla Owners Silicon Valley", which is an official Tesla recognised club, on Monday tweeted in which it asked Musk "to make Twitter live video better".

"Can we make twitter live video better with multiple people at once? Right now it's only one person and other people are audio," it tweeted.

To which Musk replied: "Yes, major focus on video overall."

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley further tweeted: "How are you going to make the app faster."

Musk replied, "Oh man, that's a long story, but if we haven't cut response time in half by end of year, I will hang my head in shame."

In one of its latest product enhancement announcements, Musk tweeted last week that the microblogging site is working on a solution to automatically convert long-form text into threads, as Twitter allows only 280-characters which makes it challenging for users to compose a long text.

Also, the microblogging site has started working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages (DMs) on Android. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted: "Twitter is bringing back end-to-end encrypted DMs."

Musk replied to Wong's tweet with a winked emoji, which indicates that the feature is in development.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk outlines new Twitter policy, says 'negative tweets to be deboosted and demonetised' | Details

ALSO READ | Twitter Blue: New accounts won't get subscription based verification for 90 days

Latest Technology News