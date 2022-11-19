Elon Musk outlines new Twitter policy, says 'negative tweets to be deboosted and demonetised' | Details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk outlines new Twitter policy, says negative tweets to be deboosted and demonetised

Twitter's new policy: Ever since Elon Musk took control of Twitter, he is trying different options to revamp the microblogging site. On Friday, November 18, he outlined a new policy saying Twitter will deboost, demonetise and not promote tweets containing hate speech or negative content.

"Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet (sic)," Musk said in a tweet, adding new Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.

The multi-billionaire also revealed that Twitter aims to reinstate some controversial accounts that have previously been suspended or banned. However, he also added that the firm has not yet made a decision on the banned account of former US President Donald Trump.

According to Musk, the banned accounts of controversial Canadian podcaster Jordan Peterson and the right-wing satirical website Babylon Bee will be restored.

He also confirmed that the account of comedian Kathy Griffin, who had been banned from the platform earlier this month for impersonating Musk, will be reinstated, ANI reported citing CNN.

"Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.Trump decision has not yet been made," he wrote on Twitter.

Mass Twitter resignations

It should be mentioned here that hundreds of resignations hit Twitter on Friday, a day after Musk gave an ultimatum to his staff asking them to get prepared for 'extremely hardcore' work or leave the company.

Musk had set a deadline of Thursday, 5 pm New York time for employees to respond to his 'letter', post which several employees took to Twitter to announce their resignations ahead of 5 pm.

Notably, Twitter had around 3,000 employees left after the massive layoffs when Musk sacked about half of its workforce after taking over the company.

(With inputs from ANI)

