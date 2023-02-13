Elon Musk explains the real trouble behind undersized paragraph spacing and oversized fonts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Elon Musk

Elon Musk said that Twitter engineers have resolved two significant problems on the platform during a "long day at Twitter HQ" on Sunday.

CEO of the micro-blogging platform said that the 'Fanout service for Following feed' was overloaded when "I tweeted, resulting in up to 95 per cent of my tweets not getting delivered at all"- IANS reported.

He further added, "Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird). When Fanout crashed, it would also destroy anyone else's tweets in queue."

Musk stated that the recommendation algorithm used the absolute block count, rather than the percentile block count. This was "causing accounts with many followers to be dumped, even if blocks were only 0.1 per cent of followers".

"Also, it's trivial to bot spam accounts with blocks," the CEO mentioned.

Musk informs the team and others that the undersized paragraph spacing and oversized fonts will be fixed this week.

He added further, "Advertising also needs to be semantic keyword-based, so it's contextually relevant. Amazingly, ads shown when doing Twitter searches don't consider the search words! We're changing that as fast as possible.”

There was a Twitter user who mentioned that Blocks are quite powerful and "seems like for accounts with a lot of reaches, they'll probably get blocked a lot"- to that, Elon Musk replied by saying that the giant block lists are ‘problematic’ as "they mess up the recommendation system & create a DDoS vector.”

