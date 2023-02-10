ChatGPT will help you write the best love letter this Valentine's Day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ChatGPT to help you write best love letter

In a recent survey ahead of Valentine’s day, it was reported that around 62 per cent of Indians are willing to use the ChatGPT, the AI chatbot for writing their love letters. This is the highest percentage of all the countries surveyed, and 73 per cent are also using AI to boost their dating profiles.

As per the report by McAfee, a cyber-security company, the ChatGPT has started to infiltrate majorly all aspects of our daily lives 78 per cent of Indians were surveyed and were reportedly unable to spot the difference between a love letter written by the AI chatbot and the one written by a human in real.

A huge majority of around 60 per cent of Indians have responded to prefer a machine-generated love note above a self-written one.

Why do people prefer ChatGPT written letters beyond writing by themselves?

The most popular reason given by the Indian people, for using artificial intelligence is that the sender will feel more confident (59 per cent said), others have mentioned the lack of time (32 per cent stated) or lack of inspiration (26 per cent said), while 14 per cent has said that this will be easier and quicker way, and further believes that their partners will never be able to find out.

But, 57 per cent of respondents also stated that they would feel offended if they find out that the note that they received was not a human effort.

Steve Grobman, McAfee Chief Technology Officer said, "With Valentine's Day around the corner, it's important to stay vigilant and use security solutions that can help safeguard your privacy and identity and protect you from clicking on malicious links a scammer might send," said.

Steve further added, "It is easy to drop your guard when chatting to a potential partner but it's important to be on alert if you're asked suspicious requests for money or personal information.”

With the rising popularity of AI, particularly ChatGPT at present, which could be accessed by anyone with a web browser, the chances of getting mechanically-generated information are on the rise.

Furthermore, 76 per cent of Indians have accepted being catfished, which means, when someone pretends to be someone they're not online or know somebody who has, stated IANS in the report.

Furthermore, 89 per cent of Indian respondents have engaged in direct conversations with strangers on social media across platforms, and have compared to 66 per cent globally.

The report says, "Those looking for love are often more vulnerable to scams, and cyber criminals use that to their advantage, engaging in long, sophisticated attempts to steal from their victims”.

