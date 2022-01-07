Crossbeats Launches Ignite S4 smartwatch at INR 4,999

Follow us on Image Source : PR Crossbeats Ignite

Highlights The new Ignite S4 smartwatch comes with 1.8" IPS HD display, 3D curved screen

The smartwatch is available in Forest green, Oxford blue, and Coal-black colours

Ignite S4 allows location sharing and is completely voice assistant enabled

Crossbeats, an Indian consumer technology brand launched a new smartphone dubbed Ignite S4. the new smartwatch from Crossbeats is priced at INR 4,999, and is available exclusively on the website of the company. Ignite S4 is claimed to be the company’s most intuitive smartwatch.

The new Ignite S4 smartwatch comes with a 1.8" IPS HD display, 3D curved screen and is available in three unique colour variants – Forest green, Oxford blue, and Coal-black. The wearable is loaded with 18 primary watch faces and for fitness enthusiasts, the watch comes with an in-built Multisport training feature. The battery can last for up to three days with a single charge.

Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Crossbeats stated, “In addition to donning an industry-leading display, our latest smartwatch comes with a few all-new health-related features like Blood Glucose tracking. Alongside health, adequate attention has been paid to the lifestyle element associated with smartwatches. Ignite S4 allows location sharing and is completely voice assistant enabled. Upping the ante as compared to its predecessor, the timepiece offers split-screen display, triple theme and customizable widgets.”

Last month, Crossbeats launched the Ignite Pro series of smartwatches which comprised the Ignite S3 Pro - the Bluetooth calling smartwatch with split-screen and wallet features, as well as the Ignite Pro - an entry-level smartwatch with the biggest screen in the segment.