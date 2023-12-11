Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT top the chart of Google Search in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Search

2023 is counting its last few days, as Google shared the most searched topics which people looked for in the year. As per the report, Google Search in India topped with Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT.

In an official blog post, Google said, "The historic success of Chandrayaan-3 headlined news events, with the skyrocketing journey out of space sparking local and worldwide searches.”

G20 presidency-led 'What Is' search queries have showcased the significant curiosity towards the event.

It was further reported that people have been looking for local developments with searches around Karnataka election results and the Uniform Civil Code. Along with them, they kept trying to sort out the global happenings with queries about the Turkey earthquake and Israel News.

In India, people also searched about Matthew Perry (popularly known as the iconic Chandler Bing from the 'Friends' series), along with Odisha train accident and Manipur news.

Top trending 'How To' question

Google's top trending 'How To' question goes the enquiry about:

Ways to prevent sun damage to skin and hair with home remedies

Zudio, Gyms near me

Beauty parlours near me

Dermatologists near me

Cricket Search

Google also said that several queries about the Cricket World Cup and India vs Australia’s cricket matches scored an all-time high number of searches this year (2023).

Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra emerged as the top trending cricketers locally and globally.

Also, the first-ever Women’s Premier League, along with the Women’s Cricket World Cup, ranked much higher in sports events which took place this year.

Movie Search

In movies, 'Jawan' (starring Shak Rukh Khan) topped the trending local film search chart and took the #3 (third) top trending film search across the world.

'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan' also secured trending film positions in national and international search.

Actors Search

Indian actress Kiara Advani led India's trending People list this year, and further found a spot in the top trending global actors list too.

OTT Search

Taking top ranks local OTT content these three elad the trending search on Google:

'Farzi'

'Asur'

Rana Naidu

Trending meme

People have expressed themselves with many entertaining memes, from the humorous ‘Bhupendra Jogi’ meme, ‘So Beautiful So Elegant’ meme, or Serbian-song-inspired ‘Moye Moye’ meme that saw people finding humour in difficult situations.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Channel alerts to roll out soon for the Android users | Deets here

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News