Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT top the chart of Google Search in India

2023 is counting its last few days, as Google shared the most searched topics which people looked for in the year. As per the report, Google Search in India topped with Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT.
G20 presidency-led 'What Is' search queries have showcased the significant curiosity towards the event.
It was further reported that people have been looking for local developments with searches around Karnataka election results and the Uniform Civil Code. Along with them, they kept trying to sort out the global happenings with queries about the Turkey earthquake and Israel News.
In India, people also searched about Matthew Perry (popularly known as the iconic Chandler Bing from the 'Friends' series), along with Odisha train accident and Manipur news.
Top trending 'How To' question
Google's top trending 'How To' question goes the enquiry about:
- Ways to prevent sun damage to skin and hair with home remedies
- Zudio, Gyms near me
- Beauty parlours near me
- Dermatologists near me
Cricket Search
Google also said that several queries about the Cricket World Cup and India vs Australia’s cricket matches scored an all-time high number of searches this year (2023).
Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra emerged as the top trending cricketers locally and globally.
Also, the first-ever Women’s Premier League, along with the Women’s Cricket World Cup, ranked much higher in sports events which took place this year.
Movie Search
In movies, 'Jawan' (starring Shak Rukh Khan) topped the trending local film search chart and took the #3 (third) top trending film search across the world.
'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan' also secured trending film positions in national and international search.
Actors Search
Indian actress Kiara Advani led India's trending People list this year, and further found a spot in the top trending global actors list too.
OTT Search
Taking top ranks local OTT content these three elad the trending search on Google:
- 'Farzi'
- 'Asur'
- Rana Naidu
Trending meme
People have expressed themselves with many entertaining memes, from the humorous ‘Bhupendra Jogi’ meme, ‘So Beautiful So Elegant’ meme, or Serbian-song-inspired ‘Moye Moye’ meme that saw people finding humour in difficult situations.
Inputs from IANS