Monday, December 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT top the chart of Google Search in India

Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT top the chart of Google Search in India

Google brought up a list of majorly searched keywords by Indian users which incorporates terms like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan, Dermatalogist near me, Women's World Cup and more. Indian users also searched ChatGPT along with Chandrayaan-3.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: December 11, 2023 15:26 IST
Google Search, tech news
Image Source : FILE Google Search

2023 is counting its last few days, as Google shared the most searched topics which people looked for in the year. As per the report, Google Search in India topped with Chandrayaan-3 and ChatGPT.

In an official blog post, Google said, "The historic success of Chandrayaan-3 headlined news events, with the skyrocketing journey out of space sparking local and worldwide searches.”

G20 presidency-led 'What Is' search queries have showcased the significant curiosity towards the event.

It was further reported that people have been looking for local developments with searches around Karnataka election results and the Uniform Civil Code. Along with them, they kept trying to sort out the global happenings with queries about the Turkey earthquake and Israel News.

In India, people also searched about Matthew Perry (popularly known as the iconic Chandler Bing from the 'Friends' series), along with Odisha train accident and Manipur news.

Top trending 'How To' question 

Google's top trending 'How To' question goes the enquiry about:

  • Ways to prevent sun damage to skin and hair with home remedies 
  • Zudio, Gyms near me
  • Beauty parlours near me 
  • Dermatologists near me 

Cricket Search

Google also said that several queries about the Cricket World Cup and India vs Australia’s cricket matches scored an all-time high number of searches this year (2023).
Shubman Gill and Rachin Ravindra emerged as the top trending cricketers locally and globally.

Also, the first-ever Women’s Premier League, along with the Women’s Cricket World Cup, ranked much higher in sports events which took place this year.

Movie Search

In movies, 'Jawan' (starring Shak Rukh Khan) topped the trending local film search chart and took the #3 (third) top trending film search across the world.

Related Stories
Sam Altman posts his last picture at OpenAI

Sam Altman posts his last picture at OpenAI

Salesforce CEO offers jobs to OpenAI researchers quitting, Sam Altman aims to return as CEO

Salesforce CEO offers jobs to OpenAI researchers quitting, Sam Altman aims to return as CEO

OpenAI announces Sam Altman's return as CEO in major shift

OpenAI announces Sam Altman's return as CEO in major shift

Sam Altman's ouster to reinstatement: The chaos at OpenAI explained in 5 points

Sam Altman's ouster to reinstatement: The chaos at OpenAI explained in 5 points

ChatGPT voice feature now available for all users - What it is and how it works?

ChatGPT voice feature now available for all users - What it is and how it works?

How to use ChatGPT voice chat feature for free? Here's a complete guide

How to use ChatGPT voice chat feature for free? Here's a complete guide

Microsoft secures board presence in OpenAI with 49 per cent stake and observer seat

Microsoft secures board presence in OpenAI with 49 per cent stake and observer seat

Microsoft’s Copilot to get OpenAI's latest GPT-4 Turbo, DALL-E 3 access | Deets

Microsoft’s Copilot to get OpenAI's latest GPT-4 Turbo, DALL-E 3 access | Deets

Over 90% of Indian companies express concerns over the security risks associated with GenAI tools

Over 90% of Indian companies express concerns over the security risks associated with GenAI tools

Sam Altman's exit from OpenAI: Behind the scenes revealed | Check details

Sam Altman's exit from OpenAI: Behind the scenes revealed | Check details

Grok and ChatGPT shows similar views on political preferences

Grok and ChatGPT shows similar views on political preferences

'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan' also secured trending film positions in national and international search.

Actors Search

Indian actress Kiara Advani led India's trending People list this year, and further found a spot in the top trending global actors list too.

OTT Search 

Taking top ranks local OTT content these three elad the trending search on Google:

  • 'Farzi'
  • 'Asur'
  • Rana Naidu

Trending meme

People have expressed themselves with many entertaining memes, from the humorous ‘Bhupendra Jogi’ meme, ‘So Beautiful So Elegant’ meme, or Serbian-song-inspired ‘Moye Moye’ meme that saw people finding humour in difficult situations.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Channel alerts to roll out soon for the Android users | Deets here

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News