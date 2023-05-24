Capgemini brings 6G research lab to India: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : CAPGEMINI Capgemini

Capgemini, a leading technology services company, has recently unveiled its plans to establish a cutting-edge 6G research laboratory in Gurugram, India. The primary objective of this lab will be to develop state-of-the-art test beds and simulators, enabling the exploration of various applications and possibilities for the forthcoming generation of wireless networks, known as 6G.

Additionally, the lab will focus on ideation and brainstorming to foster innovative ideas for 6G technology and contribute to the development of energy-efficient solutions. This initiative showcases Capgemini's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in their research and development endeavours. The lab's establishment signifies Capgemini's dedication to advancing intelligent industry practices and staying ahead in the ever-evolving realm of technology.

"The 6G lab will enable us to prototype, simulate, and test solutions, leveraging next-generation connectivity and silicon technologies along with advanced AI to address the wireless communication challenges presented by 6G," Shamik Mishra, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer 'Connected Futures' at Capgemini, said in a statement.

"As we take a lead on leveraging the potential of this emerging technology, we will also contribute to harmonizing efforts for 6G technology across the industry," he added.

In May 2022, Capgemini made an exciting announcement regarding its collaboration with King's College London. Together, they initiated a joint research project aimed at delving into the vast possibilities offered by 6G technology. The focus of their research revolves around developing architecture frameworks that facilitate the establishment of low-latency networks with AI-generative capabilities, while also emphasizing sustainability. By pooling their expertise and resources, Capgemini and King's College London aim to contribute to the advancement of 6G networks, paving the way for a future characterized by enhanced connectivity and innovative applications.

Building upon their initial collaboration, Capgemini announced that the newly established research lab will further advance their work and demonstrate the vast potential of 6G technology. The lab aims to become a pivotal force in promoting energy efficiency and driving the adoption of data-driven solutions within the realm of intelligent industry. By harnessing the capabilities of 6G, Capgemini intends to showcase how this cutting-edge technology can revolutionize various sectors, enabling efficient and intelligent operations. The lab will serve as a platform for innovation, research, and development, cementing Capgemini's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological possibilities and shaping the future of industries.

ALSO READ: Netflix starts password sharing crackdown: Additional Member to pay $8 per month

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News