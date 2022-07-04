Monday, July 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. BSNL Prepaid Plan Update: Here are the revised tariffs

BSNL Prepaid Plan Update: Here are the revised tariffs

BSNL has updated three prepaid plans (Rs 99, Rs 108, Rs 319) with no major changes besides the validity.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam Noida Updated on: July 04, 2022 16:26 IST
BSNL
Image Source : FREEPIK

BSNL

BSNL has reportedly upgraded three prepaid plans with different benefits. Unfortunately, the benefits offered in the upgraded plans are less than the earlier ones. The validity span has been downgraded. Here are the details you must not miss for the new updated prepaid plans from the company.

Rs 99 Prepaid Plan: Old vs New 

In the Rs 99 plan, BSNL was offering the validity of 22 days with unlimited voice calling.  Now, the same plan offers 18 days of validity with unlimited voice calling. Hence, the per-day cost of the plan has upgraded from Rs 4.5 to Rs 5.5, which is a jump of Rs 1 per day. 

Rs 118 Prepaid Plan: Old vs New 

The Rs 118 prepaid plan use to offer 0.5GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling and no SMS benefits for 26 days. In the new plan, BSNL offers the same benefits except for a shorter validity of 20 days. 

Rs 319 Prepaid Plan: Old vs New 

BSNL used to offer the Rs 319 prepaid plan for 75 days (2.5 months) of service validity, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS with 10GB of lumpsum data. The benefits are the same with the new plan, and only the validity has been reduced to 65 days. 

Related Stories
Jio surpassed BSNL, becomes Largest Wired Broadband Provider with 4.34 Million Subscribers: TRAI Rep

Jio surpassed BSNL, becomes Largest Wired Broadband Provider with 4.34 Million Subscribers: TRAI Rep

BSNL launches Rs 87 prepaid recharge plan- 14 days validity, 1GB daily data and more

BSNL launches Rs 87 prepaid recharge plan- 14 days validity, 1GB daily data and more

BSNL Bharat Fibre brings Rs 329 plan with 1000GB of data, know more

BSNL Bharat Fibre brings Rs 329 plan with 1000GB of data, know more

 

Top News

Latest News