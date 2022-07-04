BSNL Prepaid Plan Update: Here are the revised tariffs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BSNL

BSNL has reportedly upgraded three prepaid plans with different benefits. Unfortunately, the benefits offered in the upgraded plans are less than the earlier ones. The validity span has been downgraded. Here are the details you must not miss for the new updated prepaid plans from the company.

Rs 99 Prepaid Plan: Old vs New

In the Rs 99 plan, BSNL was offering the validity of 22 days with unlimited voice calling. Now, the same plan offers 18 days of validity with unlimited voice calling. Hence, the per-day cost of the plan has upgraded from Rs 4.5 to Rs 5.5, which is a jump of Rs 1 per day.

Rs 118 Prepaid Plan: Old vs New

The Rs 118 prepaid plan use to offer 0.5GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling and no SMS benefits for 26 days. In the new plan, BSNL offers the same benefits except for a shorter validity of 20 days.

Rs 319 Prepaid Plan: Old vs New

BSNL used to offer the Rs 319 prepaid plan for 75 days (2.5 months) of service validity, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS with 10GB of lumpsum data. The benefits are the same with the new plan, and only the validity has been reduced to 65 days.