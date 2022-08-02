Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ASSASSIN’S CREED X NEW STATE MOBILE Event: Date, rewards and more

KRAFTON, Inc. a South Korean collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world has announced its partnership with Ubisoft on a collaboration that will bring the world of Assassin’s Creed to NEW STATE MOBILE this August.

When the tales of the Animus become the realities of the battlegrounds, players will have the chance to acquire Assassin’s Creed-themed in-game items and participate in a series of exclusive collaboration events.

Key highlights of KRAFTON’s partnership with Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed are outlined below:

NEW STATE MOBILE x ASSASSIN’S CREED (Aug. 18-Sept. 21)

If It Looks Like an Assassin or Templar…: During the collaboration, players can obtain over 30 unique Assassin's Creed-themed costumes, weapon skins, and items through limited-time events and collaboration crates, including:

Ezio's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Brotherhood Shay's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Rogue Upgradeable SIG-MCX Skin Vehicle Skins (x2) Parachute Skin Wappen

Rewards From the Brotherhood: Players who log into NEW STATE MOBILE during the collaboration event will receive daily log-in rewards. Players can obtain more rewards by completing story missions to find out the truth behind the rumoured presence of Templars and Assassins in Erangel and Troi. Stay tuned for more info!

Assassin’s Creed series was first launched in 2007 and sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history.

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences.

