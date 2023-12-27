Apple's Vision Pro headset arriving soon: What we know so far?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple's Vision PRO Headset

Apple's much-anticipated mixed reality (MR) headset, priced at $3,499 and unveiled in June, is expected to hit the market in late January or early February, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He predicts that around 500,000 units will be shipped in 2024. Kuo has labelled the Vision Pro headset as "Apple’s most important product of 2024."

Mass Production and Shipment Details

According to IANS, Kuo shared that Vision Pro is currently in mass production, with shipments set to begin in the first week of January 2024. This aligns with the expected release timeline, suggesting that the headset will reach store shelves shortly after mass shipments commence.

Innovative Features

The Vision Pro introduces a revolutionary three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice. It boasts the world's first spatial operating system, visionOS, providing users with an immersive interaction experience with digital content, creating a sense of physical presence.

Key Highlights

Vision Pro comes with EyeSight, enhancing connectivity with others.

Equipped with two ultra-high-resolution displays, it transforms any space into a personal movie theatre, offering a screen sensation of 100 feet wide.

The advanced Spatial Audio system enhances the overall immersive experience.

Market Impact and Expectations

Kuo suggests that Vision Pro's success will play a crucial role in shaping the consumer electronics market in 2024. Positive user feedback could elevate it to the status of the next star product in consumer electronics, impacting related supply chain stock prices.

Apple Watch Import Ban

In separate news, On Tuesday, a ban on importing certain models of Apple smartwatches into the US came into effect. The Biden administration chose not to veto a ruling on patent infringements made by the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) in October. The ITC had ruled that Apple Watch models violated a patent for a technology used to detect blood oxygen levels.

