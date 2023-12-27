How to effortlessly share files with Nearby Share on Android? A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

If you're an Android user, there's a nifty feature called Nearby Share. It works on Android devices (from version 6.0 onward), Chromebooks (from version 91 onward), and certain Windows PCs (64-bit versions of Windows 10 and up). This feature lets you effortlessly share files and links wirelessly with nearby devices, using a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. No need for the internet or third-party apps – it's a quick and hassle-free way to share content.

Getting Started

Prep Work:

Before diving in, make sure both devices have Nearby Share enabled. You can find it in Settings under Connected devices and then Connection preferences. Also, ensure that Bluetooth and Location are turned on for both devices.

How to Use Nearby Share

Step-by-Step:

Open the app or file you want to share – let's say it's a photo from your Gallery app. Tap the Share button. Choose Nearby Share. The other device's name will pop up; tap it to kick off the transfer. On the receiving device, a notification will appear, asking to accept the transfer. Simply tap Accept.

That's all there is to it! Your file will zip over to the other device swiftly and securely.

Pro Tips for Nearby Share

Control Visibility

You decide who can see your device by adjusting the Device visibility settings in the Nearby Share menu. Make it visible to everyone, just your contacts, or specific devices.

Expand Your Reach

You can share files even with devices that aren't in your contact list. Just ensure both devices are visible to each other.

Speed Considerations

The speed of Nearby Share depends on the file size and the quality of the connection. Bigger files might take a bit longer.

Now you're all set to share files seamlessly with Nearby Share – a handy tool that makes your file-sharing life easier.

