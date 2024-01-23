Apple's upcoming Vision Pro headset in high demand, Over 180,000 units sold

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's Vision Pro Headset

Apple's latest product, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, has become a sensation since it became available for pre-order. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple has reportedly sold an impressive 160,000 to 180,000 units of the headset, marking a significant success for the company's first product line in nearly a decade.

High Demand of Vision Pro Causes Shipping Delays

The high demand for the Vision Pro has led to extended shipping dates for new orders. According to Kuo, delivery times for all models are now estimated to be 5-7 weeks away from the February 2 launch date. The headset sold out immediately after pre-orders opened, prompting the surge in shipping times.

Notably, scalpers (who buys large amounts of in-demand goods at regular price) are capitalising on the headset's popularity by listing it on eBay for double the retail price. This indicates that people are willing to pay a premium to acquire the headset.

Comparing with Apple's Previous Launches

While Apple products often sell out quickly at launch, the situation with the Vision Pro differs. Unlike iPhones, which typically continue to experience increasing shipping times even after the initial rush, the Vision Pro's demand has stabilised after the initial sell-out, as noted by Kuo.

Production Challenges

Speculation arises about Apple's production capabilities, with partners like Luxshare expected to work overtime to meet the demand for Vision Pro units. The goal is to manufacture around 500,000 units, a challenge that Apple's partners are anticipated to handle effectively. Kuo emphasises the importance of assessing continued interest in the product post the initial sell-out to understand any shifts in demand accurately.

