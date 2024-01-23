Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
Apple Rolls Out tvOS 17.3 Update: What’s new?

Apple introduced tvOS 17.3, marking the third significant update to the tvOS 17 operating system released in September of last year. This latest release follows closely after the rollout of tvOS 17.2, which brought substantial changes to the Apple TV app.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2024 10:04 IST
Apple has recently launched the new tvOS 17.3, which is the third major update since the introduction of tvOS 17 last year in September 2023. The release was followed by tvOS 17.2, which introduced a redesigned Apple TV app just over a month ago.

How to update your tvOS?

The company has brought in a user-friendly download capability to the new update. Users can easily download the tvOS 17.3 by going to the Settings app on their Apple TV. There, they will have to go to ‘Navigate to System’ > then Software Update to access the latest software. There you will find the update which could be installed.

Automatic Updates

Apple TV owners who have the automatic software updates enabled will receive the tvOS 17.3 upgrade seamlessly- without any manual effort.

What are the improvements in the new tvOS 17.3?

It emphasises stability - As with most of the tvOS updates, version 17.3 prioritizes bug fixes and minor enhancements and no major outward-facing changes were introduced in the recent update.

Beta Testing Insights - The beta testing phase for tvOS 17.3 did not unveil any new features, which has been reinforcing its focus on refining system performance.

Comprehensive Documentation

Apple has provided the updates in the release notes for tvOS updates in its support document. The support document further offers insight into the changes and improvements incorporated into each iteration.

