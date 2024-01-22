Study finds materialistic users experience stress and unhappiness from social media use: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Materialistic users stressed by social media: Study

As per the researchers, the use of social media has been associated with the risk for people with a highly materialistic mindset, as they scroll down the content which is posted by others which could increase stress and unhappiness in users. Also, at the same time, social media platforms attract materialists majorly, as they are the perfect way to satisfy many materialistic needs, as per the study which was published in the journal Telematics and Informatics Reports.

The researchers headed by Dr Phillip Ozimek from the Faculty of Psychology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, recruited 1,230 people for the study. To participate, respondents had to use at least one social media channel at least once a week. On average, the participants stated that they spent just over two hours a day on social media.

The research team used six different questionnaires to determine the extent to which the participants had a materialistic attitude and tended to compare themselves with others, whether they used social media more actively or passively, whether they were addicted to social media, how stressed and how satisfied they were with their lives.

“The data showed that a stronger materialistic approach goes hand in hand with a tendency to compare oneself with others,” said Ozimek.

This comparison is very easy to make on social media, primarily through passive use — by looking at the content posted by other users.

Materialism and passive use were also linked to the addictive use of social media.

“By this we mean, for example, that users are constantly thinking about the respective channels and fear that they are missing out on something if they are not online,” Ozimek added.

This, in turn, leads to symptoms of poorer mental health — stress.

The final link in the chain is reduced life satisfaction. “Social media is one of six stepping stones to unhappiness,” Ozimek noted.

It’s a good idea to be aware of the amount of time you spend on social media and to reduce it, the authors noted.

