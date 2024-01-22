Galaxy S24 series sets new record with 250,000 pre-bookings in India

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung’s newly launched flagship Galaxy S24 series which has seen a record of 250,000 pre-bookings in India in just 3 days after the launch. This has made it the most successful Galaxy S series device ever, the company said.

250,000 pre-bookings

In comparison, Samsung had further secured around 250,000 pre-bookings for its Galaxy S23 series over three weeks last year (2023) in India.

The company launched the new Galaxy S24 series across the world on January 17 and opened pre-bookings from January 18 onwards.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India said, "Galaxy S24 series, powered by Galaxy AI, ushers in a new era of mobile revolution and puts the power of AI in the hands of consumers to open up new possibilities.:

Those customers who have pre-booked the new Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ will get benefits worth Rs 22,000 and those who will pre-book the Galaxy S24 will get benefits worth Rs 15,000.

When will the sale of the flagship smartphone start?

The sale of the new Galaxy S24 series will start on January 31, 2024.

According to Neil Shah, Vice President of Research at Counterpoint, the overall premium market has been growing at a rapid clip, which is faster than the overall market.

Shah further told the IANS: “This will benefit Samsung to register some annual growth for the S Series and increase its market share from 26 per cent in 2023 to 28 per cent level against a ramping Apple.”

Benefits of Galaxy AI

The benefits of ‘Galaxy AI’ and how it can personalise, optimise and secure how you use your phone can be a great differentiator to excite the premium user base of the country by this year, Shah added.

The ’Made in India’ Samsung devices- Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 smartphones come with industry-first AI features like:

Live Translate

Interpreter

Chat Assist

Note Assist

Transcript Assist

AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi.

With the gesture-driven ‘Circle to Search’ with Google, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results.

Galaxy S24 series ‘ProVisual Engine’ is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image-capturing abilities and maximise creative freedom.

“The huge success of Galaxy S24 series demonstrates that Indian consumers are early adopters of new technology. I would like to thank our consumers for their overwhelming response to the Galaxy S24 series,” Pullan noted.

Prabhu Ram, Head, the Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, said that the Galaxy S24 series marks a pivotal shift in the smartphone landscape, prioritising AI for more purposeful and powerful consumer experiences.

"The true incentive for upgrades will lie in the transformative capabilities that set the Galaxy S24 series apart, making it fundamentally distinct and more valuable to consumers,” Ram told IANS.

