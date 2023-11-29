Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
Apple Music Replay 2023 is Live: Know what it is and how to get your playlist stats

If you're an Apple Music subscriber, check out Apple Music Replay 2023—it's a summary of your favorite music from the year, kind of like what Spotify does.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2023 13:26 IST
Image Source : APPLE MUSIC Apple Music Replay 2023

Now available for Apple Music subscribers, the Apple Music Replay 2023 provides a year-end summary of your music listening habits, including favorite artists and top songs. Similar to Spotify Unwrapped, it's a less vibrant but effective rundown of your musical journey.

Apple Music Replay 2023 shows your listening statistics and sets targets, like reaching 1,000 songs. Unlike the lively Spotify Wrapped, Apple's version is more low-key yet serves its purpose well. Available through a web-based platform, it ensures you get a comprehensive overview of your year in music.

Early Launch Strategy

Interestingly, Apple introduced Replay 2023 before Spotify Unwrapped, possibly to capture attention before the influx of Spotify stories on social media. Sharing your music summary online is a popular trend, and Apple aims to be in the spotlight with this early launch.

How to Check Your Apple Music Replay

For Apple Music subscribers eager to explore their Apple Music Replay 2023:

  1. Visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with your Apple ID linked to Apple Music.
  2. Once logged in, dive into detailed statistics and summaries of your year-long music journey.
  3. The landing page welcomes you with "This is your Replay" and a "Jump In" button. Tap to explore.

Subscription Reminder

Note that an active Apple Music subscription is necessary to access your replay. Even if your subscription recently ended but covered most of the year, it's required to unlock your Apple Music Replay. So, if you're curious about your musical highlights from the year, it's time to jump in and explore your Apple Music Replay 2023.

