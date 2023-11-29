Redmi K70 series set to debut on November 29 - Expected features revealed

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI/REDMI Redmi K70

Xiaomi is gearing up to release its Redmi K70 smartphone series in China on November 29, with a potential future launch in India. The phones, including the Redmi K70 and K70 Pro, are expected to feature a 6.68-inch AMOLED display with a punched notch design and a glass back with a frosted pattern.

What to Expect?

Performance

The K70 Pro might run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM, operating on Android 14 with Xiaomi's latest custom skin - HyperOS. Meanwhile, the standard Redmi K70 may house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the Redmi K70e could come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor.

In addition, the K70 Pro is set to showcase a 2K OLED screen developed by TCL Huaxing and Xiaomi which uses the C8 luminescent material for lower power consumption.

Camera

For photography enthusiasts, the Redmi K70 Pro is expected to boast a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 2x portrait lens and an ultra-wide sensor.

Storage and Color Options

The Redmi K70 Pro might offer three storage variants: 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage. Color options could include black, silver, and blue.

Redmi K70 Series Launch Details

The Redmi K70 series is set to launch in China on November 29, with a potential Indian release following soon after. There are speculations that the Redmi K70e might be rebranded as Poco F6 for the Indian market.

Additional Products

Besides the Redmi K70 series, Xiaomi might unveil other products at the event, including a Redmi Book, Redmi Watch 4, and Redmi Buds 5 Pro. Stay tuned for updates on these new releases.

