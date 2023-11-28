WhatsApp Update: How to hide Meta AI shortcut on WhatsApp's chats tab

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Meta, has introduced a feature that lets users hide the Meta AI shortcut from the Chats tab. Originally added to simplify access to AI-powered chats, the shortcut faced backlash from users, prompting the platform to address the concern.

What's New?

According to WABetaInfo, after receiving complaints, WhatsApp is rolling out an update (WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.15) available on the Google Play Store. This update gives users the ability to hide the shortcut and choose whether or not to integrate AI interactions into their regular app usage.

How to Hide the 'AI Assistant Shortcut'

a new toggle in chat settings enables users to disable the shortcut which provides a solution for those who find it intrusive or unnecessary. This toggle is an important addition for users who want a more streamlined app experience without the constant visibility of the Meta AI assistant shortcut.

Who Can Use It?

This feature is currently available to beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store. Over the next few days, the rollout will extend to more users, giving them control over whether they want the AI shortcut visible in their Chats tab.

Backlash from Users

The decision to allow users to disable the AI shortcut comes from user experience concerns. Many users expressed a preference for limiting WhatsApp usage to personal interactions, finding the AI shortcut both visually unpleasing and unnecessary.

