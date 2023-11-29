Centre's crackdown against digital frauds: 70 lakh mobile numbers to be suspended | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The central government has taken action against digital fraud by suspending 70 Lakh mobile numbers due to suspicious transactions. The financial services secretary, Vivek Joshi, stated the need for banks to improve their systems to prevent the increasing incidents of digital payment fraud.

According to PTI, the government is planning more meetings to deal with financial cybersecurity, and the next one is set for January. Joshi also raised concerns about fraud in the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), urging states to look into it and ensure data protection.

Government Agencies Collaborate

Government offices are teaming up, with representatives from different departments like the Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and National Payments Corporation of India meeting to discuss financial cyber security.

Ongoing Efforts to Protect Citizens

Furthermore, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also updating its Do Not Disturb (DND) app. The goal is to tackle persistent spam calls and messages. By March 2024, the updated DND app aims to be compatible with all devices, providing users with a more effective tool to report spam calls.

In addition, The Department of Telecommunications rolling out fresh regulations for buying and selling SIM cards. The focus is on preventing scams and frauds linked to fake SIMs. These rules are set to take effect nationwide from December 1st, aiming to bring down the count of scam cases. Originally, the government had planned to implement these regulations on October 1st, but the date was pushed back by two months.

