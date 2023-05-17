Apple iPhones will speak in your voice soon, with just 15 minutes of training: Know how

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone

Apple has recently unveiled several innovative accessibility features focused on cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility needs. Among these advancements is the remarkable "Personal Voice" feature, specifically developed for individuals who may experience a loss of speech capabilities. With this feature, iPhone and iPad users can have their devices speak in their own voices within a mere 15 minutes.

As per Apple's instructions, users can generate a Personal Voice by engaging in a process that involves reading randomized text prompts and recording 15 minutes of audio on their iPhone or iPad.

Philip Green, board member and ALS advocate at the Team Gleason nonprofit said, "At the end of the day, the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family.”

He further added, "If you can tell them you love them, in a voice that sounds like you, it makes all the difference in the world -- and being able to create your synthetic voice on your iPhone in just 15 minutes is extraordinary.”

Apple stated that the Personal Voice feature utilizes on-device machine learning to ensure the privacy and security of users' information. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with Live Speech, allowing users to communicate with their Personal Voice when interacting with their loved ones.

According to the tech giant, for individuals who may face the risk of losing their ability to speak, the Personal Voice feature is described as a straightforward and secure method to generate a voice that closely resembles their own.

