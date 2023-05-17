Wednesday, May 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple iPhones will speak in your voice soon, with just 15 minutes of training: Know how

Apple iPhones will speak in your voice soon, with just 15 minutes of training: Know how

Apple stated that the Personal Voice feature utilizes on-device machine learning to ensure the privacy and security of users' information. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with Live Speech, allowing users to communicate with their Personal Voice when interacting with their loved ones.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2023 14:45 IST
Apple, iPhone
Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone

Apple has recently unveiled several innovative accessibility features focused on cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility needs. Among these advancements is the remarkable "Personal Voice" feature, specifically developed for individuals who may experience a loss of speech capabilities. With this feature, iPhone and iPad users can have their devices speak in their own voices within a mere 15 minutes.

As per Apple's instructions, users can generate a Personal Voice by engaging in a process that involves reading randomized text prompts and recording 15 minutes of audio on their iPhone or iPad.

Philip Green, board member and ALS advocate at the Team Gleason nonprofit said, "At the end of the day, the most important thing is being able to communicate with friends and family.”

He further added, "If you can tell them you love them, in a voice that sounds like you, it makes all the difference in the world -- and being able to create your synthetic voice on your iPhone in just 15 minutes is extraordinary.”

Apple stated that the Personal Voice feature utilizes on-device machine learning to ensure the privacy and security of users' information. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with Live Speech, allowing users to communicate with their Personal Voice when interacting with their loved ones.

According to the tech giant, for individuals who may face the risk of losing their ability to speak, the Personal Voice feature is described as a straightforward and secure method to generate a voice that closely resembles their own.

Related Stories
Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate unveiled: All you need to know

Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate unveiled: All you need to know

Apple's Delhi store opens, Tim Cook welcomes customers - WATCH

Apple's Delhi store opens, Tim Cook welcomes customers - WATCH

Apple Update: 32 and 42-inch OLED displays set to go official by 2027

Apple Update: 32 and 42-inch OLED displays set to go official by 2027

How India leads the global refurbished smartphone market?

How India leads the global refurbished smartphone market?

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple and Google launches an initiative to restrict unwanted tracking

Apple and Google launches an initiative to restrict unwanted tracking

Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

Apple to release iOS 16.5 by next week with small changes: Know everything

Apple to release iOS 16.5 by next week with small changes: Know everything

Tata Group will assemble the upcoming iPhones 15 in India: All you need to know

Tata Group will assemble the upcoming iPhones 15 in India: All you need to know

Apple's long-awaited AR headset may finally be announced in June

Apple's long-awaited AR headset may finally be announced in June

ALSO READ: Zebronics launches Zeb Pods-1 ANC earbuds at Rs 1,499

ALSO READ: How to check if your WhatsApp is accessing your microphone without permission?

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News