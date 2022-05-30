Follow us on Image Source : APPLE INC Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max specifications leaked, all you need to know

Apple is all set to bring in the new iPhones this year and speculations have taken a big space in the tech world. Apple is all geared up to introduce the new iOS 16 at the annual developer conference in WWDC 2022 which is scheduled for June. As per the experts, the new iOS will feature the most talked about 'always-on display' which is a new technology in the iPhone series.

As per the latest leak, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are set for the global launch in September 2022. If we believe the leak of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it is reportedly expected to get the always-on display feature in the new iPhone which will be powered by iOS 16.

Further speculations are being made about the upcoming iPhone 14 variants, but what we can expect is an upgraded camera, low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display and longer battery capacity along with Type-C support, in the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Though Apple has made no official statement in regards to the speculated leaks, which indeed is a reason why curiosity has been hitting the market with the best possible expectations.

The Cupertino based tech giant is also speculated to bring in some exclusive features in their iPhone 14 variants, which are not very much clear though, but it indeed is expected to be a game-changer in the iPhone series. The device will further be powered by an A16 chipset and talking about the pricing, iPhone 14 Pro might come at a starting price of $1,099, and iPhone 14 Pro Max might come at a price tag of $1,199, which is approximately Rs 93,010 in the USA.