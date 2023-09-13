Apple cuts prices for iPhone 14 Series post iPhone 15 launch: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 14

In a move welcomed by tech enthusiasts, Apple has reduced the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. This came hot on the heels of the company's recent unveiling of the new iPhone 15 series during the Wonderlust event at Apple Park in Cupertino.

Last September, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at starting prices of ₹79,900 and ₹89,900 respectively. However, with the arrival of the iPhone 15 series, Apple has now significantly lowered the prices of these phones on its official website.

The iPhone 14 is now up for grabs at ₹69,900 for the 128 GB version, ₹79,900 for the 256 GB version, and ₹99,900 for the 512 GB version. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus can be yours for ₹79,990 (128 GB), ₹89,990 (256 GB), and ₹1,09,990 (512 GB). To sweeten the deal, buyers can also enjoy an instant cashback of up to ₹8,000 when using HDFC Bank credit cards for their purchase.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with generously sized screens of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. Apple promises enhanced battery life for these models.

When it comes to camera capabilities, the iPhone 14 series boasts a new 12MP main sensor with a faster aperture compared to the iPhone 13. Apple claims a remarkable 49% improvement in low-light performance over its predecessor. Additionally, both models feature a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and the front camera now includes autofocus, a first for Apple. These phones also introduce a built-in action camera feature.

Meanwhile, the company unveiled its highly anticipated next-generation iPhones on Tuesday, introducing the iPhone 15 series comprising four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. A notable milestone is the debut of the 'Make in India' iPhone 15, which will be available worldwide from September 22.

