Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
  Amazon layoff: Hundreds of employees from Prime Video, MGM Studios to loose jobs

Amazon has been pulling up to lay off hundreds of employees in its Prime Video and MGM Studios segment. The company has started notifying the workers in the US and will inform most of the region by the end of this week.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2024 8:47 IST
Amazon to layoff hundreds of employees from Prime Video, MGM Studios

Amazon is reportedly pulling up to lay off several hundreds of employees in its Prime Video and MGM Studios segment. E-commerce has started to notify the affected workers in the US and will inform most of the region by the end of this week. The affected employees have been provided with the package which will include transitional benefits, separation payments and external career transition support, the report stated.

Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of the division, announced the cuts in an email on Wednesday, saying that the reason for the reduction is to "reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact", reports TechCrunch.

Hopkins said, "Our prioritisation of initiatives that we know will move the needle, along with our continued investments in programming, marketing and product, positions our business for an even stronger future."

Meanwhile, Amazon-owned live game streaming platform Twitch is reportedly laying off 35 per cent of its workforce, or about 500 employees, this week. Twitch laid off dozens of employees last year, and has shut down its service in South Korea due to "prohibitively expensive" costs.

According to a Bloomberg report, the fresh job cuts, "which could be announced as soon as Wednesday", come amid concerns over losses at Twitch.

Inputs from IANS

