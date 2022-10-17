Amazon Great Indian Festival: Westinghouse TV offers up to 60% off on all the smart TVs starting at Rs 5,499

Follow us on Image Source : WESTINGHOUSE TV Westinghouse TV

Amazon Great Indian Festival:

The Great Festive sale is here, and Amazon India is offering a number of deals on a range of televisions and electronic appliances. Customers can grab up to 60% off on Westinghouse TV models. The Sale is now Live and will run till 23rd October 2022.

The deals are available on the TVs models of US-based consumer Electronics brand, Westinghouse which includes:

32-inch Pi series 24-inch Non-Smart LED TV 4 Smart Android TV models – 32-inch HD Ready

40-inch FHD

43-inch FHD

55-inch UHD

32 HD, 43 UHD

50 inch UHD models

Amazon will be offering an additional 10% instant discount on RuPay, Kotak, ICICI, and Citi Bank, Credit Cards. Customers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option and exchange offers.

The all-rounder 32-inch Pi Series is going to be the best inexpensive and fully featured HD Ready TV. It has 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of internal storage, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, which combine to make this TV a high-end TV in the E-commerce market. This model includes a Digital Noise Filter and 2 speakers with Box Speaker, Surround Sound, and a 30-watt speaker output that supports Digital Audio Output of Coaxial technology, to offer an immersive and realistic experience with deep surround sound. With the Smart HD ReadyTV, users can access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store.

The 24-inch (WH24PL01) TV model comes at a very affordable price of Rs 5,499, which comes up with 20W speaker output, 2 speakers, an Audio Equalizer, and Automatic Volume Level audio features, and has an HD Ready display of 1366 x 768 resolution.

The 32 - inch (WH32PL09) TV model is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes with an LED screen, HD resolution and 2 HDMI, and 2 USB ports. The model has 2 speakers with a sound output of 20W, a digital noise filter, an automatic volume level, audio equalizer that supports mp3/WMA audio formats to assure a seamless sound experience. With a brightness of 350 nits and a static contrast ratio that provides phenomenal visuals.

The 32-inch (WH32SP12) HD Ready and 40- inch (WH40SP50) FHD smart Android TV are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 13,999. Both the devices are powered by Android 9 which has an ultra-thin bezel and comes with 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits brightness, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The brand has come up with a 30W speaker output in the 43-inch FHD TV (WH43SP99) which has an ultra-thin bezel and is priced at Rs 15,999. The model is powered by Android 9 which comes up with High Dynamic Range, 500 nits brightness, Surround Sound Technology, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage.

The 43-inches (WH43UD10) UHD/4K model is priced at Rs 18,999, 50-inch (WH50UD82) UHD/4K TV which is priced at Rs 23,999 supports 2 GB RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is on par with high-end TVs in the market. These models come with HDR10, and Chromecast, to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. To provide an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound, both models have 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround sound technologies.

A very well-designed UHD 55-inch (WH55UD45) model priced at Rs 28,999 has an ultra-thin bezel powered by Android 9. The device comes up with 40W speaker output, HDR10, 2GB RAM, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits brightness, 8GB internal storage, and 2 speakers.

