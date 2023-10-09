Amazon Great Indian Festival: Deals on iPhone 13, Airpods Pro 2 and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon Great Indian Festival offering big deals on iPhone 13, Airpods Pro 2 and more

Amazon's Great Indian Festival kicked off on October 7th for Prime members and on October 8th it went live for all the users, offering a wide array of products, including electronics, at discounted rates during the sale. Running in parallel with Flipkart's Big Billion Days, this sale also provides customers with additional exchange and bank offers. We've been highlighting some of the best deals available during this sale season, and here are five popular electronic items you won't want to miss.

Apple iPhone 13

The base model of the iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage is available at an attractive price of Rs. 48,999 during the sale, down from its original price of Rs. 69,900 in India. Powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, the iPhone 13 comes in a variety of appealing colours, including Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, (PRODUCT) RED, and Starlight. Additional bank offers and cashback deals can further reduce the effective price of this Apple smartphone.

AirPods Pro 2

Recently, AirPods Pro 2 received several upgrades alongside the launch of iOS 17, including features like Adaptive Audio that combines active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes in real-time. These true wireless earbuds are available on Amazon at a sale price of Rs. 18,499, representing a 31% reduction from the original price of Rs. 26,999. Customers can further benefit from additional bank and cashback offers when purchasing these earbuds.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Launched earlier this year in April, this smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and boasts a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. During the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, customers can snag the 8GB + 128GB variant of this model with a Rs. 1,000 discount, along with added bank and exchange offers.

Redmi 32-inch Smart Fire TV

Released earlier this year in March, this HD TV runs FireOS 7 and boasts Dolby Audio support with its 20W speaker system. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can purchase it for just Rs. 8,999. Certain bank cards may offer additional discounts, and buyers can also explore no-cost EMI options based on their preferred payment method.

MacBook Air M1

Although Apple has since introduced the MacBook Air M2, the MacBook Air with the M1 chip remains a solid choice for those in the market for an Apple laptop. Available at Rs. 69,990 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival, this laptop can be obtained at an even lower price with the help of additional bank offers and exchange options. It comes in Gold, Silver, and Space Grey colour variants.

These are just a few of the exciting electronic deals available during Amazon's Great Indian Festival, providing customers with a range of options to upgrade their tech arsenal at discounted prices. Amazon also had an on-ground event where they stated about the big discount they will be offering on several electronics like Samsung, Apple Macbooks, and more.

