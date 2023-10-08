Telegram vows to tackle child sexual abuse material on the Indian internet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telegram to eliminate child sexual abuse material

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding legal and ethical standards on its platform, particularly when it comes to addressing issues related to Child Pornography (CP), Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), and Rape and Gang Rape (RGR) content on the Indian internet. This statement came in response to notices from the Indian IT Ministry, which had sent similar notices to Elon Musk's X and Google-owned YouTube, demanding the removal of CSAM from their platforms on the Indian internet or face stringent action.

Telegram stated that it maintains a "zero-tolerance policy towards any unlawful activities conducted by users on our platform" and takes immediate and stringent action in compliance with the law. When CP/CSAM/RGR content is reported, the company initiates prompt actions to remove the offending material, with an average response time of 10-12 hours, well within the permissible time limit of 24 hours as stipulated by Indian regulations.

The messaging platform also mentioned that it has a specialized team dedicated to removing illegal content related to child abuse. Telegram reiterated its commitment to complying with Section 79 of the Information Technology Act (IT Act) and any related notices issued by State/Union Territory Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for the immediate removal of CP/CSAM/RGR content.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT sent notices to social media intermediaries, emphasizing the importance of promptly and permanently removing or disabling access to any CSAM on their platforms. The ministry warned that any delay in compliance could result in the withdrawal of safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, which currently shields these intermediaries from legal liability.

As of now, YouTube and X Corp (formerly Twitter) have not responded to the government's notices. The rules laid down in the IT Act expect social media intermediaries to prevent criminal or harmful posts on their platforms and act swiftly to remove them, or they risk facing consequences under Indian law.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized the government's stance, stating that failure to act swiftly could lead to the withdrawal of safe harbour protections, potentially exposing these intermediaries to legal consequences.

