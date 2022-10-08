Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Here are the deals on 5G-enabled smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5g Smartphone

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

5G has finally launched in India on October 1 by PM Modi in India and customers across the world have been looking forward to getting their hand’s on the 5G -enabled smartphone. With Amazon Great Indian Festival, users can get 5G smartphones with never-seen-before offers starting at just Rs 10,799. Customers can avail of up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Xiaomi, Tecno and much more. The offers will begin tonight. ALSO READ: Motorola launches moto e32 at Rs 10,499

Here are some of the popular smartphones available on the Amazon store with deals and offers to avail during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. ALSO READ: Instagram to have new ad placements and formats: Get ready to witness more ads on the platfrom

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes with up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus & 64GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB. The superfast 5G with 11 5G Bands enables the consumer to be future-ready. One can flaunt flawless clicks with a 50 MP dual camera and a 5MP front camera. The phone is packed with HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels & 269 PPI with 16M colours. You can buy this for Rs 11,999.

iQOO Z6 5G: iQOO Z6 5G has Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform that allows you to level up your performance with an efficient 6nm Process. It comes with a large 5000mAh battery that keeps going longer, for a more enjoyable gaming and video experience. It also comes with 18W Fast Charging technology that juices up the battery quickly. You can get this for Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G: The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G provides superior performance with Snapdragon 695 5G along with 7 5G bands making the device future-ready. It has a 16.94 cm Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has got a 67W in-box charger that powers a massive 5000mAh battery for a full day’s charge in 15 minutes. You can buy this for Rs 19,999.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition: The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX766 and 2MP Macro Camera with Dual LED Flash. It has a display of 6.7 Inches with 120 Hz IRIS Display and 2400 X 1080 pixels 394 PPI resolution. It comes with amazing display features like Hyper Touch Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Eye Comfort Mode, and Auto brightness. You can buy this for Rs 32,999.

realme narzo 50 5G: realme narzo 50 5G has Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G powerful Gaming Processor with a 16.7 cm (6.6-inches) FHD+ Display. It has a 48MP Ultra HD Main Camera with photography functions like Photo, Video, NightScape, Professional, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slow motion, Hypertext, 48M, and Street photography. You can buy this for Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: It has got the Pro-grade Camera that lets you make your nights epic with Nightography. It has a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display which is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping the view clear in bright daylight. Its sleek design in a range of colours lets you express yourself how you like. Get this for INR. 62,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a 5G-enabled, octa-core monster of a chipset that’s a tad more powerful than the previous CE, consider this the “Best in class” daily driver for entertainment with its “dragon-slaying” power efficiency, thermal control. The phone is available for Rs 24,999.

Redmi K50i 5G: Redmi K50i 5G has the dimensity of 8100 SoC built on TSMC’s advanced 5nm process technology that has 25% better CPU power efficiency. The device can maintain sustained peak performance owing to better heat dissipation via a large vapour chamber cooling system with 7 layers of graphite. The device comes with a unique 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and a clean and sharp flat frame design making the device aesthetic and comfortable to hold even for a longer duration. You can get this for Rs 24,999.

iQOO Neo 6 5G: It has Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform which is a 7nm process technology, It is equipped with A77 architecture and adopts a large core clocked at 3.2GHz, a middle core at 2.42GHz, and a small core at 1.8GHz. It comes with 80W FlashCharge Technology with 4700mAh Battery. You can buy this for Rs 28,999.

Tecno Pova 5G: It comes with Ultra-efficient Octa Core 6nm processor with an Arm Cortex-A78 CPU for incredible performance. You can experience a new height of speed with 8GB LPDDR5 physical RAM which can further be extended by up to 3GB with Virtual RAM. You can buy this for Rs 15,299.

Advantage - Just for Prime program

During this period, customers can also enjoy the 'Advantage - Just for Prime' program which will enable them to enjoy the lowest interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv Bank Cards as well as 6 months screen replacement through Acko.

Customers can also save up to Rs 20,000 on the screen replacement cost, with 6 months of free screen replacement. More details can be found here.

Bonus Diamonds

As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India has introduced the Diamonds festive rewards program. While “Bonus Diamonds” have been credited to customers basis their past shopping on Amazon, they can continue to earn “Diamonds” by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay. Prime customers can earn twice the Diamonds compared to non-Prime customers for every purchase. These “Diamonds” can be redeemed for exciting cashbacks on shopping during the Great Indian Festival 2022, or to unlock games with a chance to win exciting sweepstakes. There are also several Amazon Pay partner offers that can be redeemed with Diamonds. Customers can visit the "Diamonds page" on Amazon.in Mobile-App to check their Diamonds balance, learn how to earn more Diamonds, and be sale ready to redeem their Diamonds on exciting offers!”

