Airtel launches 2 new plans at Rs 519 and Rs 779- 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and more

Airtel has added two new prepaid plans after Jio announced several offers for the customers on Independence Day. These plan from Jio includes prepaid, postpaid, and fiber offers. The two new Airtel plans are priced at Rs 519 and Rs 779, here are the details below to let you know about the offerings.

Both the new Airtel prepaid plans will let the users avail of unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day, and more added benefits. Both the new Airtel plans are already listed on the official website of the telecom company as well as on the Airtel Thanks app. Here is a detailed look at these newly launched Airtel plans.

Airtel Rs 519 plan offers:

Unlimited voice calling

90 GB data with 1.5GB data/day

100 SMS/day

Plan valid for 60 days

Moreover, Airtel Thanks has been offering a number of benefits including a free Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, Hellotunes and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Airtel customers can further use the internet at 64 Kbps speed after their daily internet data gets exhausted.

Airtel Rs 779 plan offers:

135GB of data

1.5GB data/ day

90 days validity.

100SMS/day,

Airtel Thanks benefits and some more.

Special- Airtel's new plans offer 1.5GB of data/day

Airtel has been offering 1.5GB of data/day

Rs 299 plan offers:

unlimited voice calls

28 days of validity

100 SMS/day

Furthermore, it provides benefits of subscriptions to Apollo 24|7 Circle which is valid for 3 months,

Also, it offers Hellotunes, free online courses by Upskill with Shaw Academy for 1 year, free Wynk Music and Rs.100 cashback on FASTag.

Rs 479 plan offers:

Validity of 56 days

Unlimited voice calls

100 SMS per day

Subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle with a validity of 3 months,

Further- Hellotunes, free online courses by Upskill with Shaw Academy for 1 year, Rs.100 cashback on FASTag and free Wynk Music.

