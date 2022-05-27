Airtel launches smart recharge plan at Rs 99: Data, call, SMS - all that it offers

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel Smart Recharge Plan

Airtel has launched Smart Recharge Plan worth Rs 99 which will last for 28 days. The new ‘Smart Recharge’ plan, has been rolled out in order to keep the Airtel SIMs active if using it as a secondary SIM by the user.

Here are the benefits of the new Smart Recharge Plan of Rs 99

The plan will help those who are using their Airtel SIM as a secondary sim and just want it to be active for a long period of time, without using it much.

This affordable plan from Airtel is not exclusively meant for secondary SIM users only. People looking for a low budget plan can also use this plan too.

Rs 99 prepaid plan offers 200MB of data, talk-time worth Rs 99, and local tariff calls which will charge around 1 paise per second.

SMS will cost around Rs 1 if it is local and for STD SMS, Airtel will charge Rs 1.5/message.

This plan will be active for 28 days.

Earlier, the most affordable recharge plan from airtel was Rs 79, but when Airtel hiked prepaid tariffs in November 2021, the company changed the price of the same plan from Rs 79 plan to Rs 99.