Airtel introduces prepaid plans with unlimited benefits: Details here

Airtel, one of the leading telecom players in the country has started offering a prepaid plan which has been priced for Rs 666, and it is valid for 84 days. The new prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling to any number across the country. The new plan from Airtel also includes free national roaming and has additional benefits like daily 100 SMS for free and 1.5GB of data.

Exclusive benefits for 5G smartphone users

For those users who are using 5G smartphones and are accessing 5G networks, Airtel further offers the opportunity to access unlimited 5G data. To avail of these offers, users will have to download the Airtel Thanks app on their handset and activate the unlimited 5G plan.

They need to ensure that their phone's settings are configured to prefer mobile networks with 5G/4G/3G/2G services. Furthermore, this prepaid plan includes offers like free Hello Tunes and access to Wynk Music.

In-flight packs for on-the-go connectivity

Recently, the telecom player introduced in-flight plans which cater to the users' connectivity needs during the flights.

With Airtel's Rs 195 plan, users will get 250MB of data along with 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 free SMS.

Similar to the existing Rs 295 plan which offers 500MB data, while Rs 595 plans to provide 1GB of data.

