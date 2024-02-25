5 Top free AR applications for Android users, which are easy to use

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AR applications

The technology world is ever-changing, as augmented reality (AR) has become a game changer by seamlessly integrating the digital and physical worlds. AR apps have taken over the stage in the Android ecosystem, education, productivity, gaming and navigation.

Here are some of the top AR apps for Android users which are available:

Google Maps

Google Maps has recently started supporting augmented reality navigation, giving users a live picture of their surroundings and digital overlays. AR navigation will simplify walking directions by displaying arrows and directions in the real-world view through the phone's camera, ensuring you never take a wrong turn.

Pokemon GO

While not a newcomer, Pokemon GO continues to captivate users with its AR-driven gameplay. The app overlays Pokemon on the real world by using the camera of a smartphone, creating an immersive experience for players as they embark on real-world adventures to catch 'em all.

Walking Dead: Our World

It's an AR game for Android devices that uses location-based technology based on the popular AMC TV series, The Walking Dead. The objective of the game is to survive in a world devastated by a zombie apocalypse. To do so, players must gather resources, construct shelters, and protect themselves against zombie attacks.

Google Translate

Google Translate's AR feature allows users to point their camera at text, such as signs or menus, and see translations overlaid on the screen in real-time. This is particularly useful when travelling to foreign countries where the language may be a barrier.

Snapchat

This app is a widely used messaging platform that allows you to connect with others and share pictures and videos. The app features a range of filters that can be added to your face in real-time. The app constantly updates its AR offerings, keeping users engaged with new and exciting experiences.

ALSO READ: Drivers seek alternative routes for EV charging amidst shortage: Know-why?

ALSO READ: Generative AI emerges as top cybersecurity threat for 2024: Report

Inputs from IANS